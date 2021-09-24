Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Upgraded at TheStreet

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:LINK opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Interlink Electronics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

