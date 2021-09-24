International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.41

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.41 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 146.20 ($1.91). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 137.20 ($1.79), with a volume of 88,048 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £307.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

