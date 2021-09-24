Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IPI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

IPI stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.19 million, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $220,000. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

