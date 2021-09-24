Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $14.49. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 142 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $564.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Inventiva S.A. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

