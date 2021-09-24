Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 21,048 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 726% compared to the average daily volume of 2,547 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. 426,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.59 million, a P/E ratio of -160.56 and a beta of 1.46. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

In related news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $98,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,009.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,456 shares of company stock valued at $527,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEHR. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

