Investors Purchase Large Volume of 1847 Goedeker Call Options (NYSE:GOED)

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 22,891 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 459% compared to the typical volume of 4,097 call options.

GOED stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.89. 1847 Goedeker has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other 1847 Goedeker news, CEO Albert Fouerti bought 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

