Investors Purchase Large Volume of Innovator IBD 50 ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,003 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,908% compared to the typical daily volume of 40 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,582,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 282,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80.

