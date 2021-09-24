Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $108.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

