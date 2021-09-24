IOG (LON:IOG) Trading 0.9% Higher

IOG plc (LON:IOG) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36). 1,192,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 766,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.25 ($0.36).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of IOG in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of IOG in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.60 million and a PE ratio of -8.87.

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

