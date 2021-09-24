ION (ION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $411,785.13 and approximately $15.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ION has traded 53.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00172202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00554052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00018421 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00041058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,655,996 coins and its circulating supply is 13,755,996 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

