iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,094,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 14,641,193 shares.The stock last traded at $150.89 and had previously closed at $150.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average is $143.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

