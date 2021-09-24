iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 41.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

