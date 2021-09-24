iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,798,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,362,000 after buying an additional 415,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.08. 5,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.47. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

