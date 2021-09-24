iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,409,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 20,877,117 shares.The stock last traded at $80.19 and had previously closed at $81.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 251,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

