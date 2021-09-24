iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,877,117. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

