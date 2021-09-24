iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,880,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 941,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,415,000 after acquiring an additional 663,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,811,000.

EWY stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.63.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

