iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 56,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,049,824 shares.The stock last traded at $48.31 and had previously closed at $48.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 130.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,843 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

