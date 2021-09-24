iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 46.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $82.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

