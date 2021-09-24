Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.24

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 1353068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TALK. Cowen began coverage on Italk in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Italk in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Italk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Italk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

In other Italk news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 142,500 shares of Italk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,648,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

About Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

