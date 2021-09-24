iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 14,294 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of ITOS stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $992.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after buying an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 397,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
