iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 14,294 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $992.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after buying an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 397,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

