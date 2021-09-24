J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $268.79

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.79 ($3.51) and traded as high as GBX 297.20 ($3.88). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 295.90 ($3.87), with a volume of 6,662,742 shares traded.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 294.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.98. The company has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah bought 15,000 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03). Also, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

