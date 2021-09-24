Jarvis Network Trading Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.56 million and $525,174.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00122619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00159312 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

