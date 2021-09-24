JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €25.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.93 ($25.80).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €21.56 ($25.36) on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business’s fifty day moving average is €23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.90.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.