Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €31.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.80 ($44.47) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.39 ($35.75).

EPA VIV opened at €10.90 ($12.82) on Tuesday. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.19.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

