Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Valvoline Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Valvoline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

VVV stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.