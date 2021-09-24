Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Spin Master Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.91.

Spin Master stock opened at C$43.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.04. Spin Master has a one year low of C$25.54 and a one year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 28.96.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

