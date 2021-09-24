Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 1,349 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,664 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $315,710.64.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.28 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 107,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

