Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 1,349 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,664 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $315,710.64.
Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.28 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 107,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period.
GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
