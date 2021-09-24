JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 77 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.85.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.05.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

