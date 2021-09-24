JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of GMBL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,670. The company has a market cap of $166.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.