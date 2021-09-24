JGP Wealth Management LLC Invests $442,000 in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,943 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 386.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 87,956 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

UMPQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,976. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

