JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 69.31% from the stock’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

UBER opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of -71.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One01 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

