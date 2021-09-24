John Rincon Sells 40,000 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Rincon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $510,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $16.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $621.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 29.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 648,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 671,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 213,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

