John Rincon Sells 40,000 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
John Rincon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $510,300.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $16.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $621.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
