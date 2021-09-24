Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,397,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,426 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $394,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after acquiring an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after acquiring an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,234,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,456,000 after acquiring an additional 604,781 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.46. The stock had a trading volume of 290,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,693. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $432.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.