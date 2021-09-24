Jose De Jesus Loza Buys 5,000 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limoneira alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 2,617 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,726.06.

On Monday, September 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,708 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 3,222 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 966 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,789.08.

Shares of LMNR opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.54 million, a P/E ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Limoneira by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.