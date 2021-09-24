JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £100 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,668 ($113.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The stock has a market cap of £134.28 billion and a PE ratio of 41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,403.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,020.94. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,811 ($115.12).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.