JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $316.00 Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $316.00 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.98.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $277.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.83 and a 200-day moving average of $237.32. The firm has a market cap of $272.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $279.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $313,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,112,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $760,368,000 after buying an additional 155,790 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.