JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $316.00 Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $316.00 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.98.
salesforce.com stock opened at $277.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.83 and a 200-day moving average of $237.32. The firm has a market cap of $272.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $279.39.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $313,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,112,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $760,368,000 after buying an additional 155,790 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
