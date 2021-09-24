JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BZZUY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

