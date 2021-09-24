JustInvest LLC Buys 887 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV opened at $202.77 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.65 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,359 shares of company stock worth $2,290,432. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price target (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

