JustInvest LLC Grows Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 97.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $133.71 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

