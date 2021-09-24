JustInvest LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

