JustInvest LLC Invests $391,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,632,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 238.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,296,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,302,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,750 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

