JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $59,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APO opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,424,920 shares of company stock valued at $143,310,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

