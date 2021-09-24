JustInvest LLC Sells 9,821 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,881,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,925,000 after acquiring an additional 321,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,317,000 after purchasing an additional 329,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at about $32,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ING. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.01.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

