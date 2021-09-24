JustInvest LLC Takes Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in QIAGEN by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after buying an additional 4,556,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 73.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,982,000 after acquiring an additional 966,935 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,050,000 after purchasing an additional 437,391 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,382,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after acquiring an additional 434,045 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

