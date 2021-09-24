K21 (K21) Market Cap Hits $9.79 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, K21 has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. K21 has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00124685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00043832 BTC.

About K21

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,020,664 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

