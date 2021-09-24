Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading Up 2.6%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB) shares shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.24). 557,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,802,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.60 ($0.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of £62.94 million and a PE ratio of -43.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.74.

Kanabo Group Company Profile (LON:KNB)

Kanabo Group Plc focuses on the research and development, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to treat CNS disorders in Europe. The company intends to distribute cannabis-derived products for medical patients; and non-THC products for CBD consumers. It also provides VapePod, a medically certified delivery system for cannabis extracts.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Kanabo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanabo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.