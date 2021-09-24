KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 21,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,051,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

