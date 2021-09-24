Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 46,203 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 205% compared to the typical volume of 15,173 call options.

Shares of KPLT opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Katapult has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,538,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,069.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Derek Medlin purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.