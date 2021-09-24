Keep3rV1 Price Hits $327.18 on Top Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $327.18 or 0.00785946 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $65.44 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00123454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00043330 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.