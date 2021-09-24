Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.31. Kelly Services shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

